From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Kidnappers of 10 women and children at their farms in Isua Joinkrama Two community in Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers State have demanded N10 million as ransom.

Sunday Sun gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday, causing panic in the community, especially over the safety of the victims.

National President, Niger Delta Non-violence Forum, Wisdom Oniekpar Ikuli, in a Save-Our-Soul letter sent to the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, security agencies and all relevant authorities on behalf of the kidnapped victims and the community, has called for the immediate rescue of the victims.

The letter read: “Passionate Appeal to Your Excellencies and all relevant security agencies to ensure the immediate, unconditional release of ten (10) Engenni-Ijaw people mostly women and children who were kidnapped from their farms few days ago in this very month of August, 2023, and they have not been released till this very moment because of the inability of their poor families to raise the N10 million demanded by the kidnappers who are suspected to come from neighbouring tribe.”

Ikuli alleged that over the years, countless Engenni people had been kidnapped, raped, maimed and even murdered by suspected youths from neighbouring Oshiobele community who have camps where they kidnap and keep their victims.

He further alleged that Engenni people, like their other Ijaw kinsmen, are aborigines and indigenous people who have occupied the present Niger Delta region for centuries and decades and have never been conquered.

The group called on the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Emeka Nwonyi, to ensure the immediate release of the victims.

Similarly, the Paramount Ruler of Mbiama Community, HRH Otovie Smith Sylvanus, has condemned the acts of kidnapping in Engenni Kingdom and appealed to the security agencies to work towards the release of the victims unhurt.