From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Rivers State, Mrs. Beatrice Itubo, has said she is the authentic party’s flagbearer for the March 11 governorship election in the state.

Mrs. Itubo’s reaction followed a trending Labour Party poster of another governorship candidate, Fafaa Dan Princewill, in Rivers.

The governorship candidate, who is the chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Rivers State, said anybody in doubt should contact the national leadership of the party.

She told Daily Sun that she would be at the INEC office in respect of that and urged Rivers people discountenance the poster which was intended to cause confusion and mislead the electorate.

She said: “He was on television and I was on television yesterday. I have debunked it. And anybody who is in doubt should ask the national office and I am also going to INEC in respect of that.

Meanwhile, a source from the party in the state said that Princewill would be sued for the campaign poster which was intended to cause disharmony in the Labour Party and mislead Rivers residents.