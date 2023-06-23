From: Judex Okoro, Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Government says it will employ the services of the Department of State Services (DSS) to audit personnel in its payroll system as well as produce a holistic nominal roll for both the state and local government.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River state has

shocked at the increase in nominal roll after being briefed that over 40 percent of the work force had retired from service.

Otu, who disclosed this during a courtesy call on him by the leadership of the organised labour in the state, said government would employ the services of the Department of State Services (DSS) to audit personnel in its payroll system as well as produce a holistic nominal roll for both the state and local government.

In a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbeche, the governor said that the exercise which is to be conducted by the federal agency will help forestall all forms of irregularities noticed in the staff payroll system across board.

“We have resolved that everybody should go to the Department of State Services for verification and screening so that if your paper has some issues, from there you can go to court.

“That will be the best for us because the exercise will ensure that biometrics and other necessary screening requirements are conducted to check all forms of irregularities and abnormalities in line with relevant civil service rules and labour laws. In the end, we will know the actual staff strength in Cross River.

“Personnel audit has been a little bit of a tricky area. So, we need to put our heads together to produce a holistic payroll system, and I strongly solicit your maximum cooperation.

“When I assumed office, I was informed that so many persons have retired, but when I now looked at the payroll, I saw even more staff than last month. I was wondering if so many have retired as recorded, why should we now have such a humongous number in the payroll with an attendant huge wage bill,” the governor said.

On the issue of employment, the governor said: “We are currently looking at the gap analysis which is why we had to suspend all forms of employment so that in the end government will only employ based on needs because with our scarce resources, we must spend it judiciously.”

Otu, who had earlier in a meeting with the staff promised to pay all promotion arrears of civil servants, also joined the labour centres in condemning the unnecessary engagement of consultants in the state payment system

“I do not support consultancy services too much in governance except in key areas that we may have a bit of challenges. The issue of paying money first to a consultant, who in turn pays to government, is uncalled for and must end.”

Earlier, the organised labour, in a 21-point position paper presented to the governor and read by the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Olayi Gregory, solicited the consideration for promotion of teachers to Grade Level 17 as it is obtainable in the federal service to boost morale of teachers.

They also advised the governor to reduce the cost of governance by checking unnecessary waste, and should rather channel such resources to useful ventures as well as fashion out measures to bridge the gap between directors and permanent secretaries by approving Grade Level 17 for directors as applicable in other states.