Another modus operandi being deployed by these ritual killers is disguising as lunatics. Over the years, such individuals were discovered to be using tunnels and drains as dens for their activities.

One of such den inhabited by such criminal elements was discovered along the Lagos-Abeokuta road and Ile Zik, along Agege Motor Road. Another was uncovered at Challenge Bus Stop, Mushin. The ‘lunatics’ were found with sophisticated phones, four ATM cards and over 100 syringes with bloodstains. One of the suspects was lynched by an irate mob while two other accomplices were rescued by policemen from Area ‘D’ Command, Mushin.

Even though the orgy of soul-cringing murders and harvests of deaths have died down, residents of Ikorodu and environ, will always remember the dreaded cult group known as Badoo Cult. The bloodthirsty men usually stormed victims’ residences in the night to hypnotise them. They would then smash the heads of the victims with a grinding stone. It was believed that they used white handkerchiefs to clean the blood and brain of their victims before leaving the scene.

Nigerians have been regaled with horrifying stories told by victims who escaped from being butchered by the ritual killers.

Past cases of ritual killings

Not many would ever forget the notorious Otokoto saga in Owerri where the corpse of a boy was exhumed at the premises of Otokoto Hotel. Since then, several other grievous ones have continued to unravel, leaving Nigerians horrified.

In 2017, no fewer than 55 suspects were arrested for possessing human parts in states such as Kebbi, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Lagos, Ogun, Kogi and Nasarawa. There was the discovery of a ritualist’s den in Soka village, Ibadan where about 20 corpses were found. Majority of the victims had been earlier declared missing by their relatives. Eighteen victims were rescued, while later investigations showed that the den had been in existence long before it was discovered.

Months later, a similar forest was discovered in Iyana Egbado village in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State with an underground cell.

Yakubu Hamidu, 39, leader of a notorious ten-man gang that specialized in selling human parts was arrested in September by the Inspector General of Police Special Tactical Squad. His arrest followed complaints by locals of Ankpa in Kogi State, after many incidents of abductions, ritual killings, harvests of human parts, deadly cult activities and gruesome murders.

Prior to his arrest, Hamidu had been secretary of the local vigilance group for five years and was its chairman for one year. His access to ammunitions as leader of the vigilantes made it easy for him to hunt down victims for human parts. He confessed to the killings and removal of body parts of victims whose names he gave as James, Christopher, Mohammed, Small Case, Omu and one Inspector Abdul Alfa who was ambushed and hacked to death in Ofu.

In June, a middle-aged man, identified as Daniel, allegedly connived with two others to kill his friend, Isaiah James, for ritual purposes. The heart of their victim, they disclosed was used to prepare beans for them to eat. The killing, they further said, was done to help them succeed in advance fee fraud. Daniel, who was arrested in Ajah, Lagos, said his only regret was not rolling in money after the ritual before their arrest.

On August 19, policemen in Lagos arrested a suspected cultist, 29-year-old Taiwo Akinola for trying to kill his mother, Alice Akinola. He carried out the act to further his cyber fraud business. The suspect who lived with his mum at No. 2 Raji Ajanaku Street, Ayobo, Lagos, viciously attacked his mother, smashing her head with a plank, pressing iron and UPS charger to ensure she didn’t survive the attack.