Sir, thanks about the Metele massacre. But permit me to correct your false impression that the President recorded “clear success” against Boko Haram
Femi Adeoti
I read through your story entitled; What the Metele Debacle threw Up, and I thank you for your sympathy for these service men. My talk goes to the NAOWA president, Mrs. Buratai, what has she in mind for widows left behind by the dead soldiers? There is urgent need for her to show concern for them.
READ ALSO: NAOWA donates food items to wives of fallen heroes
She should please visit them, give them food and cash. God will bless her the more. These sufferings are just too much to bear.
Please help publish my letter and speak to the concerned authorities, thanks.
-Mrs. Akpan Colu, a retired soldier’s wife, 08036454815
Sir, thanks about the Metele massacre. But permit me to correct your false impression that the President recorded “clear success” against Boko Haram sometime in the past. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Truth is President Muhammadu Buhari is grossly deficit in integrity while some ministers keep on dishing falsehood in connection with Boko Haram and virtually in everything else. Reports by investigators, eyewitnesses and credible organizations such as AMNESTY are often dismissed by these lying ministers or denied by the military in the name of national security.
-David Nzenwat, Aba, Abia State, 08038921337
The massacre of our soldiers in Metele, Borno State, is very painful. It is a national humiliation.
I believe now our President will humble himself to come to terms that Nigeria is an all- inclusive project requiring all hands to be on deck especially in the area of security.
Ruling a complex nation like Nigeria as a family and friends affairs instead of merit will never work in security management. That is what l guess has unfortunately portrayed our retired four-star-general, President Muhammadu Buhari helpless as if he has never been a soldier. 08036080813.
It is very painful how our young soldiers are being killed by the so-called Boko Haram insurgents. It is very unfortunate and sad indeed in spite of huge resources government is spending to end the Boko Haram menace in the North East zone.
Our security agencies should be at alert all the time. l console with the families that lost their loved ones in that attack. May their souls rest in perfect peace. Amen.
I also believe it is time for the Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Mr. Raji Fashola, to break the jinx of the lbadan-Lagos Expressway by completing the road now with the two construction companies handling the project. The project past governments could not complete.
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad 111, is equally doing well to ensure there is peace in Nigeria. How l wish other traditional rulers and stakeholders would emulate him so that Nigeria can move forward.
Where there is insecurity there, will be no development. We pray that peace will reign supreme in Nigeria.
The issue of godfathers given red card to their political sons should not generate much heat. This is because the electorates will decide the fate of every contestant. They have to do the needful to get masses confidence.
If you are good performer whichever party you belong to contest an election your performance will speak for you. It is call-up time for Nigerians to say no to godfatherism because it causes distraction in governance and sharing of tax payers’ money meant for developmental projects.
On restructuring, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said it all. What we need is true federalism to move the nation forward.
Some of those calling for restructuring were in power before. Why didn’t they restructure Nigeria before they left office? The stealing of tax payers’ money meant for development is the restructuring we need in our leaders.
We have to stop looting the treasury. If we restructure Nigeria today and we still have the same never-do-well leaders in government, the problem will still be there.
From Oyo State, government should have looked into the condition of Gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele, before pulling down his Music House. Government ought to have tempered justice with mercy.
-Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia, 08062887535
We’re not fools
Do people like Babafemi Ojudu think we are fools? How far can these people go to deny the evidence of our eyes and reality of our daily existence?
Thank you Femi for this piece, God bless.
-07032515836
Still on farmers/Fulani herdsmen crisis
My suggestion on Fulani herdsmen and farmers’ crisis. Everyone should abide by law and respect it.
Fulani herdsmen should remain in areas where land is not cultivated. And farmers should not fight them unnecessarily. We have to leave in mutual cooperation.
We have vast uncultivated land in Nigeria. Even some cattle rearers migrate from Niger
Republic to Nigeria, bringing in camels and goats.
Rules of law and protection of human dignity, life and property by any leader should be of paramount importance.
-07086748404
Of hailers and wailers
I quite appreciate your column titled: Hailers of Yesterday, Wailers of Today. Keep it up sir. Truth, regardless who is involved, must be told, and very clearly. Shalom.
-08020571935
2019: Its reality and truth
Dear Femi Adeoti, at times you people of the pen profession amuse me.
In your column; Primaries of Bad, Ugly and Worse, you are asking of free and fair election. Why can’t we face the reality and the truth? Is it not so open the elections will not be free and fair in 2019? Nigerians and some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have rejected the ruling party, still APC is winning almost every election they conducted. Isn’t it suspicious?
I am not a member of any political party but l am a Nigerian. If the present service chiefs and INEC chairman are retained till 2019 elections, APC will still win the election the way they won Ekiti and Osun states.
-08063392297
Minister in trance
In your piece; Help, Ngige in a Trance, you aptly described the man, Ngige. This is a man who “governed” Anambra State for three years. And till date he has not apologised to the people for what he did.
Femi, what do you expect from such a man to say in a government he is a party? Can he give a single reason we suppose to be clapping for this government if He forgets that constitutionally he is there for Anambra slot. I don’t blame him, we will clap for them because they are starving us to death. This is what they have achieved.
-08063392297
Leave a Reply