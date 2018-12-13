The massacre of our soldiers in Metele, Borno State, is very painful. It is a national humiliation.

I believe now our President will humble himself to come to terms that Nigeria is an all- inclusive project requiring all hands to be on deck especially in the area of security.

Ruling a complex nation like Nigeria as a family and friends affairs instead of merit will never work in security management. That is what l guess has unfortunately portrayed our retired four-star-general, President Muhammadu Buhari helpless as if he has never been a soldier. 08036080813.

It is very painful how our young soldiers are being killed by the so-called Boko Haram insurgents. It is very unfortunate and sad indeed in spite of huge resources government is spending to end the Boko Haram menace in the North East zone.

Our security agencies should be at alert all the time. l console with the families that lost their loved ones in that attack. May their souls rest in perfect peace. Amen.

I also believe it is time for the Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Mr. Raji Fashola, to break the jinx of the lbadan-Lagos Expressway by completing the road now with the two construction companies handling the project. The project past governments could not complete.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad 111, is equally doing well to ensure there is peace in Nigeria. How l wish other traditional rulers and stakeholders would emulate him so that Nigeria can move forward.

Where there is insecurity there, will be no development. We pray that peace will reign supreme in Nigeria.

The issue of godfathers given red card to their political sons should not generate much heat. This is because the electorates will decide the fate of every contestant. They have to do the needful to get masses confidence.