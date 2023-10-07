From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) and the United States of America-based Ekwenche Research Institute has urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to pursue his ongoing litigation against President Bola Tinubu’s Chicago State University academic records to its logical conclusion in the US Court to establish a case of forgery or otherwise.

In a joint press statement signed by the Chairman of Intersociety Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi and the Chairman of Ekwenche Research Institute, USA

Prof Justin Akujieze, said it had become imperative to pursue the case to a conclusive end in view of textual discrepancies, contradictions and mutilations inherent in the officially released academic records from the Chicago State University.

“It is also immaterial if before the end of November 2023, the Nigeria’s Supreme Court “returned” Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu as “duly elected president of Nigeria” or decided otherwise. In other words, it is a settled position of the law that once a case of forgery (and perjury) is judicially established against Nigeria’s Ahmed Bola Tinubu in US Courts, he will be removed by judicial or legislative means as “Nigeria’s President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces”. He can also be forced to resign.

“The call for judicial settlement or resolution of the matter is also informed by controversies generated including “attentive” and “un-attentive” public debates, deep ethno-religious divisions and deepening of the country’s international pariah status; thereby exposing its citizens to international ridicule, character bastardization and ruination. All of the above have also made the current central Government in Nigeria to look as if it is the “government of the crooks, for the crooks and by the crooks”,

“Atiku Abubakar’s ‘Patriotic Citizen’s Inquest’ is importantly a follow-up of those of Late Chief Gani Fawehimni, SAN which established that “there are no correct records showing that Ahmed Bola Tinubu attended and completed any formal secondary school and obtained its certificate in Nigeria aside a Chicago State University Certificate” (presently facing a fresh round of judicial enquiries in US Courts).

“Commendably, Atiku Abubakar has patriotically started well but must not abandon the matter for political or religious confraternity, it stated.