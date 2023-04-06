From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has warned the Federal Government and security agencies that nothing untoward must happen to LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his deputy, Datti Baba-Ahmed as well as the poll’s runner-up and PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar and other democracy defenders.

The group tasked Nigerian security agencies and their commanders to resist being used by the outgoing government of President Muhamamdu Buhari to falsely or criminally label and molest defenseless Nigerians, including the named political actors.

Chairman of Intersociety, Emeka Umeagbalasi, in a statement, yesterday, said Nigerians had expected the Nigerian Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed to be busy with coordination of the inter-ministerial, parastatals and departments’ handover accountability, especially since May 29 is much around the corner.

“Peter Obi, Datti Ahmed and Atiku Abubakar must be protected at all times by security operatives to enable them attend to and conclude their cases before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT). Nigeria must avoid going up in unquenchable flames. By security agencies’ harassments, they include harassments and arrests by security agencies via false security alarms, criminal labeling, ethnic and religious profiling and concoction of trumped up charges or accusations bordering on high treasons or crimes against the state.”

It expresses the fear that Obi may be targeted for assassination via car bombing, helicopter/air crash and toxic substances or open assassination through movement ambush or gunfire.