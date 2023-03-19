From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it would invite MC Oluomo, the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and hundreds of others over incidences of hate speech, electoral violence, obstruction of voters and other infractions reported against them in the course of the presidential, national assembly, governorship and state assembly elections.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu, SAN, disclosed this on Sunday, while briefing newsman on the preliminary findings of the Situation Room set up by the Commission specifically for the 2023 general election.

Chief Ojukwu who was responding to questions from Nationwide Reports, said he was sure, the affected persons are gentlemen who would not hesitate to respond to invitation from the Commission to clear their names on the allegations.

Oluomo was reported to have said on the eve of the governorship in Lagos that only those ready to vote the ruling APC should come out on election day while supporters of opposition parties should stay at home.

On his part, the Kogi State governor was reported to have constructed barriers on many roads leading to the home town of an opposition candidate for the national assembly election.

The NHRC boss said while the Situation Room received over 300 complaints after the presidential election, it has so far got nearly 150 within few hours after the governorship and state assembly elections, adding that more are being expected.

He said that the Commission would soon announce the date of the commencement of investigation of reported cases sent to it by the public including hate speech, violence, obstruction of access to polling units, extrajudicial killings and gender related assaults, among others.

Ojukwu noted that the commission , as part of its mandate to promote and protect human rights deployed 600 staff Human Right Monitors across the 36 states for the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

In addition, he stated that the commission also through the Human Rights Situation Room, closely monitored the elections and received real time complaints on human rights violations during the elections from across the country. Our preliminary report highlights key findings from monitoring over 1300 polling units by our staff and reports and complaints received from Nigerians in our Human Rights Situation Room.

“The Commission during the elections process monitored among others issues relating to the conduct of law enforcement and security personnel, hate speech, election related Sexual and Gender based violence (SGBV) and vote buying.



” In Lagos, Enugu, Ebonyi and a few other states, there were threats of violence on opposition supporters, including the use of traditional institutions, schools and the public service. The advisory highlighted areas of concern for the Commission and recommended steps to be taken by the various agencies to address the issues before, during and after the elections.

“The Commission in collaboration with the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and The Complaints Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force organised a virtual sensitisation programme on police misconduct and human rights abuses in relation to the 2023 general elections. the Commission also issued the Guidelines on the Role of Law Enforcement in Protecting Voter Access and Participation at the Elections.

Our monitors reported incidents of violence, including cases of assault, vandalism, destruction of election materials and polling units in 16% of the polling units monitored.

There were reports from Rivers state of hoodlums attacking the INEC officials and stealing the BVAS device and election materials. There waer also reported cases of abduction of INEC Officials in Isu LGA of Imo state and attack on INEC officials in Odoakpu Ward 7, Onitsha in Anambra state.

The Commission has recommended that the Nigeria Police Force should arrest and prosecute all verified cases of political violence including attacks and snatching of ballot boxes and materials.

The Nigeria Police Force deploy human rights based approaches in managing cases of post – election violence and ensure the protection of lives and properties as we conclude the 2023 electoral circle.

All law enforcement and security agents in the remaining unconcluded ongoing elections maintain political neutrality and impartiality in these election operations.

That the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in conducting future off-cycle elections continue to ensure transparency and integrity in the electoral processes.