From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), yesterdays, said it would invite Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a. MC Oluomo, and hundreds of others for questioning over incidences of hate speech, electoral violence, obstruction of voters and other infractions reported against them in the course of the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

Executive Secretary of NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu,, disclosed this while briefing newsman on preliminary findings of the Situation Room set up by the commission for the 2023 general elections.

Ojukwu said he was sure, the affected persons are gentlemen who would not hesitate to respond to invitation from the Commission to clear their names on allegations against them.

Oluomo was reported to have said on the eve of the governorship poll in Lagos State that only those ready to vote the ruling APC should come out on election day while supporters of opposition parties should stay at home.

On his part, the Kogi State governor was reported to have constructed barriers on many roads leading to the home town of an opposition candidate for the National Assembly election.

The NHRC boss said while the Situation Room received over 300 complaints after the presidential election, it has so far got nearly 150 within few hours after the governorship and state assembly elections, adding that more were being expected.

He said the Commission would soon announce the date of the commencement of investigation of reported cases sent to it by the public, including hate speech, violence, obstruction of access to polling units, extrajudicial killings and gender related assaults, among others.

Ojukwu said the commission, as part of its mandate to promote and protect human rights deployed 600 staff human right monitors across the 36 states for the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

He said the commission through the Human Rights Situation Room, closely monitored the elections and received real time complaints on human rights violations during the elections from across the country.

“Our preliminary report highlights key findings from monitoring over 1,300 polling units by our staff and reports and complaints received from Nigerians in our Human Rights Situation Room. The Commission during the elections process monitored among others issues relating to the conduct of law enforcement and security personnel, hate speech, election related Sexual and Gender based violence (SGBV) and vote buying.

“In Lagos, Enugu, Ebonyi and a few other states, there were threats of violence on opposition supporters, including the use of traditional institutions, schools and the public service.

The advisory highlighted areas of concern for the Commission and recommended steps to be taken by the various agencies to address the issues before, during and after the elections.

“The Commission in collaboration with the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and The Complaints Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force organised a virtual sensitisation programme on police misconduct and human rights abuses in relation to the 2023 general elections. The commission also issued the Guidelines on the Role of Law Enforcement in Protecting Voter Access and Participation at the Elections. Our monitors reported incidents of violence, including cases of assault, vandalism, destruction of election materials and polling units in 16 per cent of the polling units monitored. There were reports from Rivers State of hoodlums attacking the INEC officials and stealing the BVAS device and election materials. There waer also reported cases of abduction of INEC Officials in Isu LGA of Imo State and attack on INEC officials in Odoakpu Ward 7, Onitsha in Anambra State.”

The Commission recommended that the police arrest and prosecute all verified cases of political violence including attacks and snatching of ballot boxes and materials.

It also tasked the police to deploy human rights based approaches in managing cases of post-election violence and ensure the protection of lives and properties.

“All law enforcement and security agents in the remaining inconclusive elections maintain political neutrality and impartiality in these election operations. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in conducting future off-cycle elections should continue to ensure transparency and integrity in the electoral processes.”