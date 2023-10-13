From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Olukayode Ariwoola will on November 27 swear-in 58 legal practitioners including a human rights activist, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo and Funmi Falana, wife of Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana as Senor Advocates of Nigeria (SANs)

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, had after several hours of deliberation confirmed the appointment of the new SAN, which comprised of 57 legal practitioners and one from the academic.

A statement by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court / Secretary of the LPPC, Hajo Sarki-Bello, said that the new SANs were appointed as a result of their excellence in the law profession and in the adherence to the Code of Ethics of the profession.

The statement said that the LPPC meeting considered four different petitions against some of the applicants and dismissed them for lacking in merit.

It further stated that the new senior advocates would on Monday November 27, be inaugurated by the CJN at the Supreme Court complex.

Apart from Ajulo, others include, a senior lawyer with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Aaron Chile Okoroma, Felix Ota Offia, Lawrence Bankole Falade, Kingsley Obamogie, Folasade Alli, Abiola Isiaq Oyebanji, Bomo Olakunle Agbebi, Daniel Uruakpa, and Oseloka Godwin Osuigwe.

Others are Babatunde Adeoye, Babaseyi Joseph, Emmanuel Moses Enoidem, Kehinde Olufemi Aina, Nghozi Oleh, Ibrahim Angulu and Olayiwola Afolabi among others.