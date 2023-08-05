By Cosmas Omegoh

Participants at yesterday’s conference in Lagos have affirmed the role of the Nigerian electorate in national development, urging the citizenry to realise this for the progress of the country.

This came on the sidelines of the 33rd annual lectureship anniversary of a civic society group, Citizens for Righteousness and Social Justice (CFSJ), which held at the group’s Success Attitude Development Centre, on Esuola Street, Okota, Lagos.

The guest speaker, Mr Solomon Segun Ojo, a former lecturer at University of Lagos and former Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) spoke of the the “Good Governance and Economic Growth: The role of the citizens.”

He made it clear that he was not a politician and had no solutions to Nigerian’s myriad of problems, insisting that he was at the venue to stimulate reflections and discussions.

He, however, took the auditorium full of guests through the outline of his lecture focusing on characteristics of good governance, features of economic development and growth and expected role of citizens.

He empasised the need for Nigerians to realise that they have a huge role to play in the well being of the country, adding that to make Nigeria great is not the role of politicians alone.

“When you put the politicians under pressure by making constant demands from them, you are telling them to go and look for the money.”

He underlined the growing need for the citizenry to obey the laws of the land, and appreciate Nigeria since “we have no other country we can call home,” recalling that the bad deeds of the citizenry have ways of reverberating in other lands.

The convener of the programme and National President and founder of CFSJ, Pastor John Adesanya, said the theme of the event was chosen after a reflection on the need to encourage good governance in the country. “We chose theme with the aim of promoting good governance in the country and ensuring that we build a body of upright citizens.”

The event was attended by a cross section of professional men and women as well as the clergy and representatives of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).