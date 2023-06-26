From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed National Security Adviser(NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has officially assumed office with a promise to subdue insecurity and stabilise the security situation in the country in the shortest possible time.

Ribadu took over from former NSA, retired Major General Babagana Monguno, following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu on June 19.

At a handing and taking over ceremony, Ribadu,said the administration of President Tinubu had enormous responsibility of securing Nigeria, stabilise it and ensure peace in all parts of the country.

He said “We will stabilise this country, we will secure our country and we will make Nigeria peaceful because we believe time has come for this country to enjoy peace, restore order and rule of law just like any other country in the world.

“Securing the nation is a continuous process. We will look at what has been done and build on it. We will count on your support in the course of discharging our responsibilities.

According to him, “Mr. President has a huge commitment to securing every inch of our country. We will work with all stakeholders to deliver on this vision.

“This enormous task of securing our country is that of all Nigerians, and all friends of Nigeria,” he said.

While calling for support and cooperation from Nigerians servicemen and women, Ribadu, said there was need to unite to accomplish the present administration’s quest for a more stable, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

Earlier In his address, the former NSA, Major General Monguno, who congratulated Ribadu, said he is well equipped, well qualified, well educated and have a very deep understanding of the complexity of the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

He said that the new NSA had the capacity to tackle whatever challenges that he might encounter having served in the various positions, saying that Ribadu was starting on a good footing.

“For me, I have been able to handover a comprehensive note to him and also brief him extensively.

“I want to give gratitude to the Almighty God for giving the grace to serve for such a long time and also allowing me to depart in good health and enjoy the rest of my life in an atmosphere that is bereft of the type of pressure that are associated with this all important office.

“I am also wishing in the same vein that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu will have a very successful tenure and depart in good health when the time comes for him to depart.

The former NSA, while noting that the ever changing 21st security environment demand complex approach, said “Today we are dealing with a situation in which we have terrorists and insurrectionists. The way and manner you will deal with the situation is such that you will have to rely on collection of competent staff.

He urged the staff to extend the same support and cooperation he enjoyed to his successor to achieve the desired national objective.