By Evaristus Nwaiwu

Lagos State Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has launched a new affordable micro healthcare insurance scheme in Kosofe Local Government Area of the state.

The initiative named ‘Health for All Kosofe’ seeks to bridge the healthcare gap in the neglected community by providing affordable and accessible health insurance to the economically disadvantaged in the area.

Speaking at the launch, Rhodes-Vivour stated that the insurance scheme aims to subsidizing premiums for low-income households, establish community health centres, and forge partnerships with local healthcare providers to ensure comprehensive coverage.

He said healthcare is a basic human right, and vowed that he would do his best to ensure that the people of Kosofe have access to basic healthcare.

Residents of Kosofe, many of whom had been struggling to access quality healthcare due to financial constraints commended Rhodes-Vivour for the gesture and praised his commitment to social welfare and healthcare needs of the community.

Residents say Rhodes-Vivour’s foray into healthcare could disrupt the local political scene and potentially pave the way for a resurgence of the Labour Party or other opposition groups in the area.

They noted that the APC is under increased scrutiny and facing mounting pressure to respond with its own initiatives to address the healthcare challenges facing Kosofe.

Monye Morris, a member of Labour Party and a volunteer said the move into healthcare has set the stage for a new kind of people centric politics void of tokenism.

He said, “The kind of commendation and prayers we have been getting shows that this initiative promises to be a turning point in the local narrative of not just Kosofe but the entire Lagos politics.

However, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state described the health insurance scheme as a political gimmick to remain relevance in Lagos State after his defeat in the governorship poll in March this year.