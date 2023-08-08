The pastorate of Rhema Christian Church and Towers has announced the date for the commencement of Rhema World Convention 2023 as November 5-12 themed ‘Looking Unto Jesus’.

In a press conference held at its headquarters, the Chairman of the convention, Pastor Yinka Olufade, reiterated the need for people to put their trust in God rather than man.

She described the convention as avenue to renew the mind and grow without limitations and urged Nigerians to seek God for total salvation.

“We have looked unto many, institutions, organisations, friends, families and they have all failed us. One thing we are sure about is that when we look unto the only Saviour, Jesus Christ, He will definitely save us.

“The convention is about total salvation in every sphere of life and encounter with God that will impact spirit, soul and body. That will bring prosperity, good health, deliverance and freedom to fulfill destiny.

“In the past conventions, we have seen people held in bondage freed, barren coming back with children and the deaf hearing and we believe that the glory of this year would surpass the past events we have held.”

This annual event is said to be the 32nd Convention and hosted by the Presiding Bishop of Rhema Christian Church, Bishop Taiwo Akinola, to be joined by other ministers within and outside the country.