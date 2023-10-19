From Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, extended the ‘develop or revoke’ order issued to religious organisations, specifically churches and mosques.

He exempted them from the three months ultimatum earlier issued to owners of undeveloped plots.

The Minister, had in September, granted a three-month grace period to owners of 189 undeveloped plots of land in Abuja, to begin developing them or risk having their allocation papers revoked.

However, yesterday, he announced that the Administration will extend the ultimatum on religious group since they largely depend on free will donations for sustenance. Wike stated this when he received the Board of the National Mosque, led by its chairman, Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe.

The group was at the FCTA to seek clarification on the status of it plots, 63, where they were directed to halt development during the construction of the Outer Southern Express way.

He explained that work was due to start on the plot located opposite the Yar’Adua Centre before a stop work notification was issued to the management of the mosque.

The board also used the opportunity to seek for support to complete the ongoing renovation of the FCT National Mosque, which was carried out by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), before the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He pointed out that the National Mosque was recognised as a national monument by President Olusegun Obasanjo, who initiated a a fund raiser for the renovation of the edifice.

However, on plot 99, the royal father said the plot had been getting the right attention as the council had obtained a building plan approval to begin development soon.

Responding, the minister said that the revocation order issued to owners of abandoned projects and plots was not targeted at any individual or groups, but rather to change the landscape of the territory and to discourage criminals from hibernating in them.

He added that no government will hesitate to support the renovation of a national monument, be it Mosque or a church.

He added that whatever assistance had been in place for the National Mosque will be sustained, if not improved upon

“In order to fight crime, and change the land scape of the city, we will not allow uncompleted buildings, therefore those who gave theirs, go now and start completing.

“We know the finances of religious groups, they are handicap as they are not business people, and it is only when people come to support them.

“In such areas, we can say on religious grounds, instead of three months, we can give additional time but it is not targeted at anybody or group.

“Now you have come and explained, which reasonable man would not accept it. So our people should stop saying he is targeting so group or religion or ethnic group, no, it is for the interest of all of us.

“We will extend it, so we will not restrict it to three months for you, as a religious group, because there is no money as people come to support you. And it is only when they support that you can carry out whatever you are doing,” he said

Wike, also used the opportunity to clarify the controversies around the alleged demolition of a mosque in Rivers state while he served as governor.

He said the allegation was a political move spearheaded by his opponents, as no Mosque was demolished during his tenure as governor.

On Plot 63, the minister gave a 24 hour ultimatum to the FCDA to report back on the status of the plot.