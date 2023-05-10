From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, Julius Ihonvbere, has said that the review of the Standing Rules of the House was done transparently, without interference from the speaker, Femi Gbjabimiala.

Ihonvbere, who was the chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee on the Review of the Standing Rules, stated that processes leading to the amendment of the Rules were done in accordance with the Rules.

The lawmaker stated this in reaction to speculations that the Rules of the House have been doctored to include open balloting in the elections of presiding officers, so as to enable the speaker allegedly impose his stooge as speaker of the 10th House.

“Let me state very clearly that I was the Chairman of the ad-hoc Committee that reviewed our standing orders. Those that know me, can attest to the fact that I adhere to the highest levels of integrity in any assignment I undertake.

“The process was transparent and in line with our rules. Mr Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila did not interfere once in our deliberations. I never had even a one-on-one meeting with the Speaker throughout the process. The committee finalised its work and it was laid accordingly…the rest is history.

“It is not my wish to take up issues on the merit and demerits of the recommended and approved process. For now, let me state very categorically that the document was not tampered with in any way.

“As democrats, we must all refrain from trying to corrupt, contaminate or compromise the Democratic process in any way,” Ihonvbere stated.