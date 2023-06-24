…backs Asari Dokubo on indictment of military on oil theft

Daniel Kanu

Niger Delta Special Force , NDSF has asked President Bola Tinubu to review the Niger Delta pipelines surveillance contract under the control of Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) and carve out Rivers State territory to be equally handled by their ex-militant Generals.

The group is in support of Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo”s disclosure that the military was behind Oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

NDSF also warned ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel, popularly known as General Israel, over what they termed his ‘unguarded utterance’ against the founder of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force (NDPVF), Alhaji Asari Dokubo.

“”Our appeal to President Bola Tinubu if considered will guarantee greater peace, security and stability of the nation’s economy which is largely dependent on proceeds of oil mining”” NDSF noted in a statement signed by its spokesperson, comrade Boniface Abinye.

The release noted further that ” Our leaders are capable of reaching all other sub leaders within the state for effective distribution of the contracts.

“Having a surveillance contract within our territorial waters does not in any way make Tompolo superior to our respected leaders like Alhaji Asari Dokubo, King Ateke Michael Tom, Hon. Fara Dagogo, Chief Soboma Jackrich -Egberipapa, Oriemi Hart, and others.”

Recall that Dokubo alleged during a visit to President Tinubu at the Villa last week that the Nigerian military was complicit in crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

General Israel, who rose in defense of the military, decided to launch personal attacks on Dokubo’s person.

Angered by what they termed a disrespect to one of the major leaders of the Niger Delta struggle, NSDF in the statement berated General Israel and warned that he would face their wrath if he did not guard his utterances.

“Ordinarily, we ought not to waste our time in joining issues with the self acclaimed Mayor of Urhobo land, knowing who is behind or sponsoring the attack; but this has become necessary as such publication is capable of misleading or diverting the attention of the public from the actual realities as regards the issue of oil theft in the Niger Delta.

“It is rather surprising how the once little rookie in the affairs of the Niger Delta struggle, Israel of yesterday has suddenly grown enough to square up his shoulders to engage in an open confrontation with Alhaji Asari Dokubo, the Edi- Abali of Niger Delta.

“For the records, the NDSF completely aligns with the position of Asari Dokubo on the issue of oil theft and the military’s involvement in the act.

“However, our worry stems from General Israel’s quick rise in defense of the military to exonerate them from the crime they are being accused of, forgetting the fact that Asari Dokubo who took the bold step to come up with the revelation knows his territory like the palm of his hand.

“Then he mischievously coopted the idea saying Alhaji Dokubo was jealous and envious of Tantita Security Services, TSS, the FG’s contractor handling the security of oil facilities in the Niger Delta.

“General Israel’s (of Phase 3 of the Presidential Amnesty Program – PAP) haste to absolve the military of complicity in oil theft when he said ‘The Nigerian military may have bad eggs, who deal and wheel in stolen crude, but that, such was no longer obtainable since Tompolo took over surveillance of pipelines in the region.’ This was abundantly clear that he has admitted that Tantita Security Services aides and abets the military to sabotage the nation’s economy in the guise of providing surveillance on oil facilities.

“There was nowhere Asari Dokubo during his visit to President Tinubu mentioned the TSS or Tompolo throughout his conversation when he addressed the media.

“By this, Israel has deliberately rolled out the drums of war and challenged all former militant leaders in Rivers State to an open contest.

“We are urging General Israel and his paymasters to henceforth thread softly within the territorial waters of Rivers State

“The Niger Delta Special Force – NDSF promises General Israel that we shall look for him and find him, then teach him the lesson of his life for daring to publicly insult Asari Dokubo and all former militant leaders in Rivers State, of which his paymasters will not be able to deliver him from our wrath.” The statement noted.