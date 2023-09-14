…Seeks states’ support on economic development

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Thursday said the efforts of the present administration of President Bola Tinubu are yielding positive results with revenue to states already increased.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, stated this at the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding, Osogbo, Osun State, during the 22nd edition of the Joint Planning Board and National Council on Development Planning (NCDP) meetings.

According to him, the theme: Imperatives for Restoring Nigeria on the Path of Sustainable Economic Growth and Development,” was crafted to

restore and stabilize the macro economy for sustainable economic growth.

He called on the state governors to support the efforts of the federal government, saying despite the already increased revenue to the states, inflation remains an issue.

“The measures taken have increased revenues to states already but challenges remain. Inflation is still an issue and there is a need to create employment as quickly as possible and enhance livelihood.

“We seek more collaboration with states because they are equal partners in our polity to ensure that we do more together,” Bagudu said.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, appreciated the team that organized and participated in the meeting, saying “Your collaboration is vital in driving the implementation of our strategic development agenda.

“Osun is proud to showcase its development initiatives and investment opportunities to the nation. We consider it a privilege to be the first to host the JPB and NCDP meetings since our state’s creation.

“This event provides an excellent platform for us to strengthen our partnership with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning and engage with development partners for the benefit of our state,” Adeleke said.