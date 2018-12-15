We told our children the need of visiting their grandma, 88 years, living in FESTAC Town, Lagos, and not to wait when she dies, they will buy ‘airplanes’ for her monumental burial. Two month ago, the ones in Nigeria, visited her. Imagine her joy, receiving nine great grandchildren! Engr. Echi Nwogu told me on Nov. 6, at 4.27pm, that he was at Otampa on his way to late Emma Ota’s place. He asked for the name and told him. I called later but it did not go. Did he reach safely? Who would he see as Emma’s children and siblings had left?

The next day, he sent me a text detailing how he paid his respect and took some photographs at his grave side. “Where did you sleep? Food?” I asked. Modesty compelled him not to reply. That was an uncommon display of love. It touched my heart. Echi is a rare man, who leaves his personal needs to meet other people’s own. I have written on some brethren listed below, who have slept and could not read it. I repent of it. Our Echi, who is alive, will read this glimpse of his deeds.

Dimgba Igwe: “Pastor, we – Mike, Eric and I – are now applicants. We have left the Weekend Concord,” Dimgba told me in our Church premises. “Meaning what?” I asked. He and his colleagues were laughing merrily. “Pray for us,” he said. I did. Two years later, he said, “Tell Sister Ify to come to the Sun on Tuesday for employment interview. I would have said on Monday, but it’s our fasting day in our Church”. One day, he told me, “You will be a Columnist in the Saturday Sun, send your article”. During his message, he asked, “If a man earns N100,000 and does not pay tithe and someone on N10,000 pays, if there is N500,000 vacancy, who will God give the job?” In 2007, he told my wife, “Give this cheque to Pastor, it’s for Chiemeka’s wedding”. A gift of N200,000 in February for a July wedding! One Saturday, in tears, Steve Nwosu informed me that Pastor Dimgba Igwe, who gave my wife N100,000 on Monday, had passed on!

Goddy Irebisi: In the bus, I would preach in English and he interpreted in Yoruba. “Does a boy visit a girl at noon, when nobody is around?” He asked. On Easter Monday, he paid us a condolence visit when my wife lost her dad and on Thursday, after leading the morning devotion, he passed on.