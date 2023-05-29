….Pledges to makeiorit education, health priority

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno governor, Babagana Zulum said yesterday (Monday) the gradual return of peace to the state gives him joy and not his swearing in for a second term of four years.

Zulum said this in his address shortly after his swearing in, kick-starting another tenure as the 7th elected governor of the state.

“What makes me the happiest man here is not the commencement of a second term, but the fact that Allah is granting us peace in Borno State, and with that peace, one million fellow citizens are no longer living in IDP camps,” he declared.

He said the people are now safely living with their dignity in over 20,000 newly built and rehabilitated communities.

He said he regard serving Borno people the greatest honour in his life.

“I hereby reaffirm, that insha’Allah, I will never lose focus in the discharge of my obligation towards the people of Borno State,” he promised. .

Zulum also announced plan to unveil some education policies soon, promisingly to give more attention to the sector.

“Education is the foundation of growth. Without sound education, a society may not easily attain its vision,” he said.

He promised to employ 5,000 new teachers and 1,500 additional health workers to improve the healthcare delivery.

The state deputy governor, Usman Kadafru, who also took oath of office, later announced the inauguration event in Borno would be a brief as the governor and other stakeholders in the state move to Abuja to attend various programmes lined up for the new President, Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima.