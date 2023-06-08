From Paul Orude Bauchi

Outgoing Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State, command, Alhassan Aminu has charged all security agencies to obey court orders for smooth administration of justice

Aminu, whose pull-out oarade is slated for Thursday, June 8, 23, gave the advice during a valedictory party held in his honour at the State Command headquatres on Wednesday.

The event was part of activities to mark his retirement from the police after putting in 35 years.

“If the court complain that they do not have this or this or that, the police is bound to provide it so that they can feel that they are secured,” he said.

Aminu, who was speaking with journalists shortly after his valedictory speech, urged the police and other security agencies under it to always obey court orders because of the synergy with other security agencies.

“All of them as far as internal security are concern, are all under police,” he said.

“Whatever you want the other security agencies to do, they prefer to do it authoritatively from police

“Even if it’s the military, make them to obey court order because if they disobey definitely it means they are joining negative forces against government”

On his retirement, Aminu said he was having double feelings of joy because he was promoted to the rank of Asistant Inspector General of Police as he retired

“I am not leaving as a Commissioner of Police but an AIG so the joy goes beyond whatever. So I thank God almighty because I have already accomplished what I want to”

Earlier in a goodwill message, the Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar praised the cordial working relationship between the judiciary the police under the leadership of AIG Aminu.

Umar, who was represented by Justice Muktar Abubakar, said the judiciary in the state never experienced a single day where court orders were disobeyed by the police or any other security agencies under Aminu.

The Chief Judge admonished other Commissioners of police to imbibe this virtue for the smooth administration of justice.

“We will not forgot you (AIG Alhasan Aminu, rtd) and we hope other CPs would continue to give the judiciary this kind of backing for the speedy dispensation of justice and maintenance of law and order,” she said.