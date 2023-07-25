From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State House of Assembly says it will come with a resolution, mandate the legislature, the Judiciary and the executive arm of the government to ensure that retired Heads of Service and permanent Secretaries in the state are used as resource persons for capacity building workshops, seminars and retreats for all categories of government officials in the state.

The Assemble said that the era of engaging outsiders as resource persons for capacity building workshop, seminars and retreats for any categories of government officials at the expense of highly experienced retried Heads of Service and permanent secretaries is over as the state has enough qualified resource persons to handle such responsibilities.

The Speaker of the state house of assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkindaji stated this on Tuesday when the executive members of the Niger State Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries paid the house a congratulatory visit for their victories at the 2023 polls and successful inauguration of the 10th assembly at the assembly complex.

The Speaker pointed out that it is unacceptable for the government to engage the services of outsiders as resource persons, especially for capacity building workshops, seminars and retreat for government officials when the state can boast of capable and experienced hands among retried Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries that handle such responsibilities.

According to him, “we will lease with the executive arm of the government and even the judiciaries to ensure that henceforth, all trainings, capacity building workshops, seminars and retreats are handled by our retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries who are very experienced enough to carry out the responsibilities”.

Rt.Hon Sarkindaji assured the visitors that henceforth, all capacity building workshops and seminars organized by the house of assembly will be handle by the retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries in the state, adding “that is the only way we can continually engage them even in retirement. We must tap from their wealth of experience because they have contributed immensely to the growth of the civil service and the development of the state.”

Earlier the Chairman of the Niger State Association of Retired Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries, Alhaji Muhammad Aliyu Madugu told the Speaker that they were in the house to congratulate the legislators on their victories at the 2023 general elections and successful inauguration as the state 10th assembly, and to equally intimate the assembly of the existence and the objectives of the association.

Alhaji Madugu pointed out that the Association of Niger State retired heads of service and permanent secretaries with membership strength of 142, came to be in 2015 with the objectives of promoting togetherness and understanding among the retired heads of service and permanent secretaries, to serve as an avenue for making its view available for the development of the state, utilizing its members varied experiences and expertise in providing advice for good governance of the state and have a sustained vehicle for unifies stand for the pursuit of the general welfare of members.

According to him, “since the establishment of the association, we have align ourselves with the aspiration of the government by intervening and assisting appropriately when required”, stressing that the relationship of the association goes beyond providing only services.

He then reminded the lawmakers that they have demanding and sacred responsibilities not only to the people of their immediate constituencies and citizens of the state but those living in the state, adding that “your responsibilities are unarguably demanding and sacred because in all societies and communities, the law is the only guarantor of order”.