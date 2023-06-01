From Fred Itua, Abuja

A retired Army General, Olu Bajowa, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deploy and use his local and international contacts in addressing the hydra-headed challenges confronting the nation.

Bajowa in his congratulatory message made available to newsmen, expressed optimism that the new administration of former Lagos governor would galvanize the citizens and guarantee the socio-economic development of the country.

He admonished the president to deploy his capacity, intelligence and courage to steer the ship of the country and bring it back to its leading role in Africa and the world in terms of infrastructural development and systemic change.

The elder statesman said the level of insecurity , restiveness , agitations and economic downturn were disturbing and that president Tinubu has the transformation ideas to turn things around, noting that, “I believe that the President can translate same transformation to a diverse country like Nigeria, which has much bigger and more complex challenges.”

According to him, “ This feat is a testimony of your competence and pedigree, whilst confirming the trust and confidence the Nigerian people bestow on you. Judging by your track records in governance, leadership, and administrative acumen, I am confident in your capacity to completely overhaul the socio-political and economic spheres of our great nation, Nigeria.

“Hitherto, Nigerians across all strata of the society have yearned for the emergence of a very strong political persona who truly understands how to navigate the complexities of our country, and who also possesses the requisite experience, competence, capacity, sagacity, intelligence, courage, and commitment, with which you are endowed.

“As a former Special Assistant in the Presidency, during the military interregnum, I can confidently say that you are well prepared for this great office, because of your very solid background in leadership and governance, as attested to by your foresight that had transformed Lagos State into the pride of Africa and world class economy over the years.

“I would like to urge Mr President to quickly employ his high network of contacts and connections across the country, including international leverage, as political tools to resolving issues of insecurity, disaffection, and restiveness in some parts of the country to promote inclusiveness, healing, and enhance national cohesion, with true federalism.”

While emphasising the need for unity and peace in the country, the retired general said, “while acknowledging His Excellency’s savagery in political leadership and economic management, may I please remind Mr President that the impact of His Excellency’s proposed economic agenda and political reforms, will be felt more quickly in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.”

