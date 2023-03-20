Lp Candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has said results of the governorship election did not align with what his field agents recorded.

He said he was convinced that the outcome did not represent the wishes of majority of peaceful Lagosians.

Though Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to declare APC’s Babajide Sanwo-Olu winner at press time, he has, however, won 18 of the 19 local government areas announced so far, while Rhodes-Vivour has secured victory in one LGA.

But the LP candidate reacting to the outcome via a Twitter thread, yesterday said, “the results from our field agents and situation room indicated that we won this election.”

“I would like to thank all Lagosians, especially our supporters for coming out to vote yesterday (Saturday) for us. I’m convinced with you in our corner, a new Nigeria is imminent. However, I am saddened by the confirmed reports of violence and gross disenfranchisement of voters who only wished to perform their civic duty. Attacks on polling units, voters, and our party agents are totally antithetical to what we stand for and what Lagos truly represents.

“Collusion between the ruling party and electoral officials to return the candidate of the All Progressives Congress is a slap on the face of democracy and everyone who came out to vote for us on Saturday. I am a champion of the people, we are far from done. Do not lose hope, do not waver. This is not over, we have not come this far to accept outright lies, criminality and falsehoods.

“Every vote cast for me was done in the face of intimidation and risk of personal harm. Every such vote must count. Defending every one of those votes is a sacred duty. I will defend your votes – this is my vow to every LP voter,” he said.

Rhodes-Vivour added that a fight for freedom is never easily won.