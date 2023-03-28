•Seeks cancellations of disputed guber polls

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) USA has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to set up booby traps for the incoming government with last minute policies and projects that will not be excited under his watch.

The group stated this against the backdrop of recent bills assented to by the president, particularly those bordering on the devolution of powers and restructuring of the country.

NADECO USA Executive Director, Lloyd Ukwu, in a statement, yesterday, lamented how the president had rebuffed appeals by concerned Nigerians at home and abroad to restructure the country under his leadership in the last seven years.

The NADECO chief called on citizens to be wary of Buhari’s recently signed constitutional amendment law allowing states in the country to license, generate, transmit, and distribute electricity.

“After seven years plus of Buhari vehemently stonewalling and opposing all incessant calls by well meaning groups and citizens to embark on restructuring as a way to save Nigeria, all of a sudden the President has gone into a frenzy of signing last-minute bills in step with restructuring. NADECO calls into question the motive behind President Buhari’s newfound interest in taking steps at restructuring at this late hour of his presidency

“Buhari should stop assenting to so many midnight bills he had ignored prior to 2023. These bills appear to have ulterior agenda or motives. The timing of signing these bills has been programmed to occur while the political class and citizens are distracted by the ongoing sham elections and power shift. Clearly the motives are self-serving and public attention must be paid to them, hence NADECO’S cry. What could be his reason for taking this step in support of restructuring on the eve of his 2023 departure from office? Nigerians should keep their eyes open here too. Along with the Civil Society Organization; they should be vigilant because a president who was unable to conduct simple, routine elections should not continue to pile up assignments with potential disasters that could continue to haunt the country after he has left office in May 2023,” Ukwu said.

NADECO USA also joined numerous other bodies both in Nigeria and abroad in condemning the March 18 gubernatorial and state Houses of Assembly elections.

It called for outright cancellation of highly disputed polls saying the products of such elections should not be considered worthy to be called leaders or representatives of the Nigerian people.

It lamented that in most instances the purpose of free choice of the electorate was sadly shamefully and premeditatedly compromised eve as it called on Federal Government to redress injustices in the just concluded polls.