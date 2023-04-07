• Dissociaetes self from Peter Mbah Mandate Movement Group

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Enugu state have been counseled to stay clear from and resist the temptation of getting into any venture that would denigrate their integrity and wash away their relevance.

International Solidarity for Peace and Human Rights Initiative (IS4PAHRI) which gave this advice on Friday also urged politicians to desist from plunging CSOs into the muddy waters of partisan politics.

IS4PAHRI which took exception to the action of some CSOs in Enugu that were allegedly lured into being part of recently unveiled Peter Mbah Mandate Movement Group meant for the pursuit and promotion of the political interest of the governor-elect of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, said their action was against the rules of engagement.

Dissociating itself and Enugu State Network of Civil Society Organisations (ENSNET) from the Peter Mbah Mandate Movement Group, IS4PAHRI in a statement signed by Osmond Ugwu and Dr Jerry Chukwuokolo, President and Secretary respectively, said the best any altruistic politician could do was to support genuine programmes and projects of CSOs that geared towards the promotion of public good as well as seek for advice from experienced practitioners in civic enterprise.

It therefore charged the practitioners in the field to always be conscious of the fact that their mission was like a calling and should be guided and led by the international best practices of civic and system engagement.

The statement reads in parts, “The attention of International Solidarity for Peace and Human Rights Initiative (IS4PAHRI) has been drawn to an attempt by some individuals masquerading in the guise and image of Civil Society to destroy the sanctity and historical integrity, values and unique essence of Civil Society Organisations in Enugu state and beyond at alter of partisan politics in Enugu state.

“This ugly development manifested in the recent sponsored public show of some people using cloak and banner of civil society organisations in Enugu state in the name of Peter Mbah Mandate Movement Group for the pursuit and promotion of political interest of the declared winner of governorship position of Enugu state during the concluded gubernatorial election in Enugu, Mr Peter Mbah.

“We wish to state without any equivocation that everybody has rights to pursue his or her interest or support of anybody politically, socially and other wise, but in doing so, no person has a moral or legal duty to destroy or desecrate what hold, sustain, protect and advance public morality, public good, human civilization, societal ethics, values and fundamental freedoms of man, more so when such Initiative bears the name or binds interest of so many interest group together. That is exactly what the Enugu State Network of Civil Society Organisations stands for when used or applied in a generic sense as it is applicable in this context.

“It also trite to state clearly that any NON Governmental Organisation that deems it fit to delve into muddy waters of partisan politics not minding the focus of its fundamental mandate or objective of its formation and without minding the colossal damage it can cause to them in the future, has the right to do so interference from anybody, especially if the leaders of such organisation have mandate of members of such organisation.

“It is against the background of the foregoing that we in IS4PAHRI deems it very imperative and expedient too to issue this statement informing our members, associates, partners within and outside Nigeria, international community and world at large that International Solidarity for Peace and Human Rights Initiative and Enugu State Network of Civil Society Organisations (ENSNET) which is a member, were never part of and not privy to such politically orchestrated movement and group.

“We also speak for ENSNET and also dissociate it from such body and movement and what they stand for because as full member of the Network in Enugu state whose membership is on organisational basis, International Solidarity for Peace and Human Rights Initiative is aware that there was never such a time such matter was discussed in any forum of the network and mandate of members secured by anybody to represent the network in such a movement or group.”

The Initiative noted that the basic duty of the CSOs in the current and next dispensations in Enugu and beyond, was to go beyond the lofty promises of political parties and their candidates “of which most of them did not touch on the concrete issues bothering on the core issues of human development, democracy, rule of law and accountability- the only sure ways of enthroning an authentic egalitarian, happy, productive, just, well secure, peaceful and friendly human society – the aspirations of all humanity of all ages.”