From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Residents of Abudu and five other neighbouring communities under Evbuobanosa Dukedom in Orhionmwon Local Government Council, Edo State have accused Prof. Gregory Akenzua, the Enogie (Duke) of Evbuobanosa in the council area of being the face of an organised revolt against the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II.

The peaceful protesters declared their stance during a peaceful protest in Oba of Benin Palace in Benin City, where they expressed their anger and disowned the Duke and laid claims to a piece of evidence that is difficult to dispel.

The suppressed agitations by the people, followed the recent dethronement of the Enogie (Duke) of Egbaen Siluko Dukedom in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the State, Mr. Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbaen who led other Dukes to petition the Oba of Benin to Edo State government, requesting for the constitution of Traditional Council for Edo South Local government Areas in a bid to divide Benin Kingdom.

Mr Osayande Samuel spoke on behalf of elders of Evbuobanosa Community, Priest (Ohen-Okhi N’ Evbuohen, Osakpamwan Oviasuyi, Mr. Billy Ehiagiator (Abudu Community), Mr Ilawagbon Gabriel (Igue-heza), Mr Ofure Simon (Iru) Communities under Evbuobanosa Dukedom.

In their separate remarks, Mr. Osayande Samuel, appealed to the Oba of Benin, saying the hostilities between the Duke and elders in the area began after they resisted attempts by the Octogenarian to trade off large expanse of their communal land to multinational companies, while Priest Osakpamwan Oviasuyi, the (Ohen-Okhi N’ Evbuohen), declared the embattled Duke as unfit and not proper to lead Evbuobanosa Dukedom who jointly signed a petition against the Oba with the deposed Enogie of Egbaen Siluko.

The Priest who spoke in Edo language, said, “We are in Oba palace because our Enogie joined the former Ogiegbaen to write a petition against the palace.

“That action of the Duke is an abomination that stands condemned; That is why are here to inform the palace that we did not author the petition”.

Other speakers who corroborated the claims of the speakers, including Mr Patrick Uwumarenogie Aisien from Idu-dolor Community, distanced his community from the alleged plot by the secessionist group to form a parallel Benin Traditional Council and other outrageous activities.

Addressing the protesters on behalf of the Oba, Chief Stanley Obamwonyi, the Esere of Benin said they have demonstrated much fidelity in uniting Benin Kingdom.

Chief Esere who was joined by other palace Chiefs, advised the protesters to be law-abiding and shun violence.

Recall that in April 2022, Oba Ewuare II, slashed Evbuobanosa and Abudu Communities which were formerly administered by Prof. Akenzua for effective administration.

The Oba also proclaimed Abudu autonomous Community and appointed an Odionwere (village head) to administer the area before the faulty mindset began to manifest among rebellious Dukes.