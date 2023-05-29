From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Residents of Osun State and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday dropped out in celebration of the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu.

The APC members in each of the nine federal constituencies converged in their zones while residents of Iragbiji, the hometown of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and Ila-Orangun, the hometown of former Governor Bisi Akande, trooped to the street.

Speaking with newsmen at the APC secretariat, Osogbo, the former Special Adviser to Oyetola on Youths and Sports, Adegboyega Adelabu, said the celebration was organized for those that could not go to Abuja to witness the inauguration.

He appreciated residents of the state that joined the celebration and Oyetola for encouraging and mobilizing them for the celebration.

“You’ll agree with me that this is the first time a core progressive will be the president of this country. This calls for celebration. As progressives, we are celebrating the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th president of Nigeria.

“No one can doubt the ability and capability of Asiwaju when it comes to development. We have seen what he was able to achieve in Lagos State. He touched all aspects of developmental projects in Lagos including security, education, and health. With this, we are sure that he will replicate this at the federal level.

The people should be rest assured that we now have a progressive government in Nigeria and everything will go as planned for development.

“I appreciate the immediate past governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola for giving the opportunity of celebrating with Jagaban here in Osun. Those of us that cannot go to Abuja, we are celebrating here. This is ongoing in all the nine federal constituencies in Osun State. As we are currently celebrating in Osogbo, this is going on in the other federal constituencies like Ede, Iwo, Ikire, Ife, Ilesa, Ijebu-Ijesa, Ila, and Ikirun,” he said.