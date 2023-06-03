By Christy Anyanwu

These days, going to the gym is the norm. Back in the day, men were the ones who jogged, did press ups and the like. But the women have taken over.

Every morning, weekends and public holidays you find women decked out in exotic workout outfits. And when you visit the gyms nowadays, you will be amazed at the level of seriousness ladies/women show while going through exercise routines with the coach.

All this boils down to the fact that they want to look nice and appealing in the outfits they wear to work, church and social events.

Being fit can help you choose the right outfit and therefore you will be able to enjoy fashion and the latest trends. If you are fit, you are likely to carry your clothes in a more presentable manner. You will always look classy when your clothes fit your body type.