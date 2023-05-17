Tips Lalong for the position

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Group, Arewa Young Christian Forum of Nigeria on Wednesday make a strong case for the emergence of a Christian political figure from the North Central geopolitical zone as the next Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Addressing a press conference titled “Setting An Agenda For Renewed Hope Bureaucracy And The Tinubu Presidency” at a hotel in Kaduna, the President of the Group, Mr Agada Nathaniel, argued that the political and religious configuration of the country has mandated that the various regions be allowed to represent and be represented in the country’s governance.

According to him, these variances of interests are, by and large, aimed at creating an atmosphere of unity, peace, tranquillity and a general sense of belonging.

To him, the various regions in Nigeria have clamoured for equal representation at the highest level of governance in the country with the overarching objective of the equitable distribution of the dividends of democracy, hence, the need for the North Central to be heard loud and clear.

“As a body of democrats, we have been elected to hold this press conference to set the agenda for the incoming administration and put issues in proper perspective in the quest for transparency, equity, and justice.

“This is on the heels that the Muslim-Muslim composition of the President and Vice President has indeed opened a plethora of agitations for the need to accommodate the Christians in the governance structure of the incoming administration.

“It must be stated that in the executive arm of government, the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is regarded as the engine room of government, saddled with the responsibility for ensuring the effective coordination and monitoring of the implementation of government policies and programmes in the hierarchy of Nigerian government.

“Given that the South West and the North East have been adequately represented, it behoves that the North Central region should be given the slot of the SGF in the spirit of equity.

“The recent endorsement of candidates for the offices of Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker leaves the North Central region in political limbo,” Agada decried.

The Group specifically tipped the outgoing governor of Plateau State, and Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Rt Hon Simon Lalong for the position of SGF.

The group believed that, for Lalong to have served as Chairman of the APC presidential campaign council shows that he is competent at what he does.

“So far the North Central has been left out in the ongoing zoning arrangement of the APC and that was why we deem it necessary to draw the attention of the Preisdent-elect, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC-NWC to this important issue.

“His track record of administrative competence as a one-time speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Governor of Plateau State, and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum speaks volumes.

“The implication of the appointment of Rt Hon Simon Lalong, as the SGF is that it would create the much-needed political and religious balance in the governance structure in Nigeria”, he added.