…Renews call for certificate verification before employment

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has warned employers in public and private sectors to demand for national service or exemption certificates duly issued by its relevant authorities before issuing employment letter to any degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) holder.

Director-General of the scheme, General Yusha’u Ahmed, gave the warning in Abuja on Wednesday, at Corps Legal Aid workshop with the theme, “Optimising the capacity of Corps Lawyers for seamless free Legal Services.”

He emphasised that the workshop was in furtherance of efforts to harness the potentials of the Corps Lawyers for improved Legal Aid Services to the indigent members of the society and to harmonise the operations of the Corps Legal Aid Scheme (CLAS) in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Represented by Chris Ogar, General Ahmed called on the Legal Officers and Corps Lawyers to better enlighten the general public on the provisions of the NYSC Act, and for the corps members, the NYSC bye-laws, which will elicit greater commitment to the performance of stakeholders’ roles as well as the conduct of corps members.

“In the same vein, I urge you to use the CLAS platform to sustain your enlightenment of Nigerians on their civic rights and responsibilities. In line with management’s resolve to adequately track our performance at all levels and deepen effective service delivery.

“I hereby direct the Legal Unit to enhance its inspection and collation of quarterly reports on the activities of CLAS in all states and the FCT for onward submission to my office.

“Furthermore, I would like to use this medium to remind all employers in the public and private sectors that it is mandatory to demand the Certificate of National Service or Exemption Certificate duly issued by the NYSC before offering employment to any holder of a Degree or HND. This is in line with the provisions of Section 12, Sub-Sections 1 and 2 of the NYSC Act,” he charged.

He also reaffirmed management’s commitment to sustaining the Corps Legal Aid Scheme as well as the continuous improvement of this annual training aimed at strengthening its activities, while appealing to its partners and other well-meaning members of the society to continue to support the group.