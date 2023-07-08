From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The House of Representatives has condemned the festering communal crisis between the Abaomege and the Ishinkwo communities in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The boundary dispute between the two neighbouring communities reportedly claimed over 20 lives in the area recently.

Consequently, the House agreed to set up a committee to ascertain both the remote and the immediate causes of the age-long crisis and proffer solutions to its eventual end. The House gave the committee four weeks to report back for further legislative action on the motion moved by the member representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Nkemkanma Kama.

The motion was seconded by Martins Esin representing Oron/Mbo/Okobo/Udung Uko/Urueoffong Oruko Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State. Mover of the motion, Kama noted that the crisis between Abaomege and Ishinkwo communities started in 1912 over rice farmland. He said it was regrettable the crisis has lingered without a tangible solution up to June this year, resulting in the loss of lives and property worth billions of Naira.

He lamented: “The most recent resurgence has claimed more than 20 innocent victims.”

The Green chamber expressed worry that the incident has claimed many lives, and equally led to displacement of residents of the communities, thereby creating humanitarian crisis.

It therefore, resolved that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) should undertake the desired emergency response action that will salvage the pathetic situation of the victims. The House further noted that various administrations in the state had failed to bring peace to the warring communities.

The House also observed that the 2021 boundary adjustment initiated by a state government committee, which was headed by Rev. Father Abraham Nwali could not stand since section 8 of the constitution is emphatic on the primacy of the National Assembly and its attendant Acts on boundary adjustment.

“That the House set up an Adhoc committee to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the Ishinkwo and Abaomege age-long crisis and adduce tangible solutions to same,” it said. Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, put the motion to vote and it was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers present.

The Speaker said the Adhoc committee will be formally inaugurated on Tuesday, July 11.