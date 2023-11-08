From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has said the country must step up and be more intentional in investing in the renewable energy and technologies.

The chairman, House Committee on

Renewable Energy, Afam Victor Ogene, stated this, on Wednesday, at the inaugural meeting of the committee. Ogene noted that apart from the need for clean energy, the growing conversation on sustainable development in every aspect of life emphasises the need for the country to get more invested in the sector.

The lawmaker noted that it was in recognition of the significance of

Renewable Energy and technology that the leadership of the 10th House created a Committee to oversee its affairs.

Consequently, he stated that there must be concerted efforts to harness the natural mineral deposits and resources God has bestowed on the country.

According to him, “What that implies, is a new shift from what was – which was the fixation on Nigeria’s oil wealth and the aging technology powered by obviously environmental damaging fossil fuels.

“Records, research and science, have all shown, evidentially, that fossil fuels are one of such friendly enemies of mankind. When we hear about climate change, or gradual but steady destruction of the ozone layer, we in this part of the world may not relate practically to such seeming ‘abstract conversations’ that may not readily address our peculiar and immediate economic or socio-political challenges.

“But the world is changing and we as a people must not be left behind in taking actions that would protect our environment and ensure that we invest in technological developments that would better our tomorrow.”

The lawmaker added “the devastating and harrowing experiences in the oil-rich Niger Delta area, occasioned by oil spillages, gas flaring, water and soil pollution, that have continually destroyed agricultural activities and aquatic life in the region, are constant and relatable dangers of the adverse impact of fossil energy on our environment.

“So, the global quest for a safer, sustainable and renewable energy, is an indication that we all agree that there is a need for a new way of doing things. Besides the need for clean energy, there’s also a growing conversation across board about sustainable development in every sphere of life, or sectors of corporate or governance structures.”