From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology has said it will monitor the utilization of funds from donor agencies to the development of science and technology in the country to ensure they are proper uses.

The chairman, House Committee on Science and Technology, Dachung Bagos, stated this, yesterday, at the inaugural meeting of the committee, in Abuja. Dachung said the committee will also engage with relevant stakeholders in the science and technology sector to identify areas of legislative intervention.

The lawmaker also stated that the committee ensure adequate oversight of the ministry and agencies under its preview to ensure effective implementation of the 2023 Appropriation Act.

According to him, the parliament will be working towards maximizing the potentials in the country’s Science Technology and Innovation ( STI) sector of the country.

He said : “Our committee will assess intervention needs and the utilisation of funds from international partners, donor agencies, and grantees in the STI sector. We will work to ensure improved utilization of grants for the sector’s benefit.

“We will engage with relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, agencies under the ministry, and Nigerian experts in STI living in the diaspora. These sessions will help us identify areas of legislative intervention and enhance our oversight functions.

“Through oversight visits, we will ascertain compliance and implementation levels of the 2023 Appropriation Act, ensuring prudent utilization of resources allocated to the ministry and its agencies”

“We will engage MDAs under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology in discussions about policies, programs, and budgets needed to boost the STI sector. Proper funding from budgetary allocations will be our focus.

“A study tour will be organized to learn from the legislative committees on STI in select nations, aiming to enhance our knowledge and apply international best practices in maximising Nigeria’s STI potentials. We will host a retreat bringing together major stakeholders in STIs to synergise on tapping the vast STI potentials for economic diversification and national development.”

Dachung added :”Initiatives will be developed to discourage brain drain and utilize the potentials of Nigerian youths in the STI sector for national development. Visits to science and technical secondary and tertiary institutions will be conducted to encourage innovation, identify areas of special needs, and facilitate legislative interventions”.