From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee, saddled with the task of identifying and recovering public funds, seized, forfeited and abandoned in financial institutions, have threatened to sanction Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDAs) and other institutions that have refused to honour its summons.

The chairman of the panel, Munachim Alozie, in a statement, expressed displeasure that many of the institutions and agencies invited by the Ad-hoc Committee have failed to appear before it.

Alozie noted that the panel will not hesitate to invoke the relevant sections of the law to impose sanctions against recalcitrant agencies.

According to the statement: “the

committee has observed that while some commercial banks has responded; and that the engagement with them has yielded lots of revelations, some others appear to be playing hide and seek games with the committee.

“The committee, however noted with dismay, attempts by others to dodge completely and evade demands of the committee aimed at getting to the root of the matter.

“For instance, when the committee requested that these institutions and agencies should appear before it with either the Chief executive officers or managing directors, some of them still prefer to send subordinates who could barely respond appropriately to the request of the committee.

“Henceforth, banks, agencies and institutions invited by the committee must appear fully equipped and prepared to provide all requested materials and useful information needed in order to make the work of the committee successful or face the consequences. “