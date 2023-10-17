From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has charged the Federal Ministry of Works to expedite action on the rehabilitation of the Jibiro-Sarou-Belel road in Adamawa State.

The House also mandated its Committee on Works, to investigate the cause of delay in the commencement of the rehabilitation of the road, after funds have been allocated to the project. The committee is expected to report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Aliyu Wakili Boya on “the Rehabilitation of the Jibiro-Sarou-Belel Road”, so as to ease the hardship confronting the people of the area.

Boya, in his motion, explained the rehabilitation of the Jibiro-Sarou-Belel Road so as to alleviate the suffering of the people of the area. He stated that though there have been budgetary provision for the road in the past seven years, there have been no visible progress on the project.

The lawmaker expressed concern that

the continuous neglect of the road has impacted negatively on the people of the area leading to economic loss, and limited access to essential services amongst other challenges.

“Provision for the rehabilitation of the Jibiro-Sarou-Belel road was made in the budget for the past seven years and allocations were made for the said road and a contract was awarded; to the people’s utmost dismay, there has been no visible progress of any work on the road leaving them in a continued hardship.

“Funds allocated for the rehabilitation of the road are either misappropriated or

mismanaged and that causes great concern. The failure to commence rehabilitation work on the road despite the contract awarded raises questions about the effectiveness of the procurement and execution process.

“The delay has not only caused frustration in the people of the communities; but also undermines public trust in the government’s commitments to infrastructural development, ” the lawmaker stated.