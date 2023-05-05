… As commission presents N2.28trn budget

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has charged the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) to give priority to critical projects that will add value to the people of Niger Delta.

Chairman, House Committee on NDDC, Tunji Ojo, gave the charge, when the management of the interventionist agency appeared before the committee to present its consolidated budget for 2021,2022 and 2023. Ojo noted that the parliament will put the commission on its toes to ensure it delivers on its mandate.

According to him, the Niger Delta region is hungry for development, hence it is imperative for the NDDC to meet the expectation of the people.

“You need to implement critical projects that will add value to our people. The people are in need of renewed hope and this should be provided. When we need to stand against you we will and when we need to cooperate with you we will not hesitate. The overall good of the region is our priority.

“The people are hungry for development not ego fight, blame game or bulk passing. The people of the region need hope, we can’t afford to lose this,” Ojo stated.

The NDDC managing director, Samuel Ogbukwu, while addressing the committee said the agency was proposing a consolidated budget of

N2.28 trillion for 2021, 2022 and 2023. Ogbukwu explained that an aggregate expenditure of N485.7 billion is proposed for the commission in 2021, N928.2 billion in 2022 and N876 billion for 2023.

According to him, the proposed

budget christened: “Budget of Rewind to Rebirth” is based on assumptions of revenue from revenue brought forward, federal government contribution, unpaid arrears and recoveries by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), ecological fund, oil companies contribution and other realised income.