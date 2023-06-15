From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has charged the Federal Government to stockpile sufficient quantities of temporary shelter materials, food and medicine, as well as other essential materials to support people in flood-prone areas across the country.

The House also encouraged effective communication between the Federal Government and the state governments to ensure effective collaboration to prevent the worst outcomes in flood-prone areas.

The Green chamber, which invited the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to brief it on measures in place to mitigate flood disasters and manage the socio-economic impact on the citizens resident in the flood-prone areas, also charged relevant agencies to ensure the relocation of Nigerians from the most flood-prone areas.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the immediate past speaker, Femi Gbjabimiala, shortly before his resignation from the House, on need to “commence Active Measures to Mitigate the Probable Devastation of a Severe Flood Season and prepare Palliative Intervention to Prevent the worst Socio-economic consequences for Nigerians in the affected Areas.”