From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives have urged the Federal Government to construct the Akonike Junction–Ugwuomu–Emene NNPC Depot – Abakaliki/Ogoja Road, in Enugu State, as a matter of urgency.

Consequently, the House mandated its Committee on Works to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to come up with a workable modality that will ensure the

speedy construction of the road.

The Green chamber also also mandate its Committees on Works and Appropriations to ensure the inclusion construction of the road in the 2024 budget.

This is sequel to the adoption of a motion by the member representing Enugu East/ Isi-uzo Federal Constituency, Paul Nnamchi, on the need to construct the road, so as to reduce the spate of accidents in the area.

Nnamchi, in his lead debate, informed the House that the Akonike Road Junction–Ugwuomu–Emene -NNPC Depot/Abakaliki/Ogoja gateway

road, which is approximately 24.1 km is a major highway linking the Southeast and parts of south-south to

the Northern region of the country.

However, he stated that “the socio-economic development of the constituency bordering the road has stalled because of the deplorable state of the roads which adversely affected the free flow of traffic and

occasioned a high rate of accidents and deaths.

“The road sections from Ako-Nike junction along Enugu/Ugwogo/ OPI Nsukka road harbours major economic concerns such as the NNPC Depot, Federal Ministry of Works, a

private University and a Nigeria Army Estate, this stimulates a high volume of human and vehicular traffic estimated to be around 4,231,980 daily for the movement of essential goods,

services and passengers in and out of the southeast and northern parts of the country. ”

Nevertheless, Nnamchi lamented that because of the deplorable state of the road, the area has become a haven for kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminals, while several lives have been lost to road accidents in that corridor.

“If urgent action is not taken to construct the Akonike Junction–Ugwuomu–Emene NNPC Depot-Abakaliki/Ogoja Gateway in Enugu State to forestall further accidents and loss of

lives and properties it will lead to economic devastation to the nation, ” he stated.