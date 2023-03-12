by Ajiri Daniels

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th assembly, a public affairs analyst, Cham Faliya Sharon has charged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase to emerge as speaker of the 10th House.

Sharon, in a statement, on Sunday, stated that there is need for the APC to zone the speakership position to the North Central, and settle for Wase, who hails from Plateau State as a reward for loyalty.

According to her, “zoning the Office of Speaker to the North Central region and supporting Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase to occupy the office should be considered an exercise of recognition and reward for loyalty and sacrifice. Since the 2015 general elections to date, a significant section of the North Central region has maintained an unalloyed support for the APC, and it will be just and noble to appreciate this support and loyalty by ceding this important national office to them so that the party can expand and maintain its hold in the region.

“As a member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has consistently shown that he is a perfect example of what loyalty and respect for the APC ought to be.

“Always toeing the party’s line on all matters, and having demonstrated his panache for excellent congressional leadership by the way he adroitly deputized the Speakership of the current House of Representatives under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, it is therefore easy to fathom that he can resolutely lead the next House to help the party achieve more wins for the Nigerian people.

“His loyalty and subscription to party supremacy came to the fore in 2019 during the contest for the Speakership of the House when, in spite of having secured overwhelming support from majority of members to elect him as Speaker, he toed the party’s line by stepping down for Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila after the party decided that the position has been ceded to the Southwest.

“He marshalled the caucus to honour the party’s decision in the interest of peace, unity and progress of the party, and since then, he has remained committed to whatever will promote the party’s progress and stability. This is an act of nobility and sacrifice worth remembering and equally worth rewarding by the party.”