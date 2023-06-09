From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives members-elect, from the South West, have written to the party’s acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, to demand that the position of House Minority Leader be ceded to the zone.

The lawmakers-elect, in a letter, made available to journalists, in Abuja, on Friday, said the opposition lawmakers-elect have agreed that the position of House minority leader, in the 10th assembly, should be zoned to the Southern part of the country.

The letter, which was signed by Adediji Stanley, Bamidele Salam, Wole Oke and 12 others argued that since the South South has produced minority leader for the 8th and 9th assembly, the position should be zoned to the South West in the interest of equity, justice and fairplay. Besides, they stated that ceding the position to the South West would also help to boost the morale of members and strengthen the opposition party in the area.

The parliamentarians noted that “your Excellency will note that the position of the Minority Leader in the 8″ and 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives was occupied by the Rt. Hon. Leo Ogor and Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu respectively who were both from the South-South zone of the Country. This is a cumulative period of eight successive years.

” We wish to also draw your attention to an agreement among members-elect of the minority caucus of the House of Representatives that the position of the Minority Leader should be ceded to the Southern part of the country for the next Assembly.

” It is therefore our considered view that in the interest of fairness, equity and justice, the South West should be duly considered to fill this position of Minority Leader in the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives. Apart from fulfilling the core values of inclusiveness and justice which our Party is noted for, this will also greatly boost the morale of our party members and help in the strengthening of our Party in the Zone and the country at large.

“We assure Your Excellency and the entire leadership of our continuous loyalty and commitment to the growth, stability and progress of the Peoples Democratic Party. We thank you most sincerely for your support and pray that the Almighty God continues to guide you in the discharge of your responsibilities. Please, see the attached list of signatories to this very important request. “