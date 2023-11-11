From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives Committee on Telecommunications has stressed the need for collaboration between the government and telecommunications operators in the overall interest of the country.

Chairman, House Committee on Telecommunications, Peter Akpatason stated there is need for synergy between the government and telecommunications operators to address the issue in the telecommunications sector of the economy.

Akpatason, while speaking at a parley between members of the committee and the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), said the House will provide necessary legislative support for the telecommunications industry, whenever the need arises.

The lawmaker, while responding to an address by ATCON, noted that “You mention the need for enabling environment, as it relates to security, infrastructure and legislation, among others. The responsibility is for both the government and you the investors in the industry.

According to him, ” you spoke about access to fund, particularly rates that will not hurt investment, friendly rate that is one thing that government alone can do. But definitely Government has responsibility to ensure that organisations that have the power to support businesses don’t prime their funds out of the reach of businesses. Because that way, if that happens what it means is that many businesses will no longer be lucrative.

” And when that happens, Nigerian people will be the ones that will suffer. Definitely we will do all necessary possible to ensure that these issues are practically addressed.”

Akpatason further noted that “We firmly believe in the power of collaboration and synergy between the legislature and the private sector to drive growth, innovation, and prosperity.

“In this spirit, we seek to further deepen our working relationship, ensuring that your concerns, insights, and expertise are duly considered in our lawmaking processes and oversight of your Regulator – the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). “