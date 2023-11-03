From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has reaffirmed the election of Amobi Ogah as member representing Isikwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State, in the House of Representatives.

The Abia State Election Petitions Tribunal, had in September nullified Ogah’s election for alleged non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

The tribunal had declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and current Minister of State for Labour, Nkiruka Onyejeocha as the winner of the election.

However, Ogah, who was the candidate of the Labour Party appealed against the judgment. The Appeal Court, in Lagos, on Friday, reversed the judgement of the tribunal and validated the victory of the LP candidate in the February 25 National Assembly poll.