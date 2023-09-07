From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member of the House of Representatives representing Isiukwato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, Amobi Ogah, has rejected the judgment of the Abia State Election Petitions Tribunal, which nullified his election.

Ogah, in a statement, on Thursday, said the tribunal allegedly “discarded

all known principles governing election adjudication and enunciated their own principles, ” to arrive at the verdict.

Consequently, the lawmaker stated that he will appeal the tribunal judgment, as soon as he was done with consultations with his lawyers.

“I want to state categorically and for the records that, I will appeal the judgment by the tribunal as soon as I conclude with my legal team.

” I want to use this medium to call on my constituents who voted me, knowing my capacity to deliver dividends of democracy to them, to be calm law and abiding as I appeal the judgment delivered by the tribunal.

“For the records, I scored a total of 11,769 votes against my opponent whom the commission said scored a total of 8,752 votes. It is very bizarre that despite calling a lone witness and dumping several strange result sheets before the Tribunal, the members of the panel recognized same and disregarded original copies of the result sheets produced from proper custody.

“Let me be clear that I am rejecting the tribunal’s ruling and will appeal the obvious miscarriage of justice, fairness and objectivity, ” Ogah stated.