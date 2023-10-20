From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has applauded the Court of Appeal for dismissing the petition of the Action Alliance (AA), challenging his election as member representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State.

Kalu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Levinus Nwabughiogu, expressed gratitude to the judiciary for displaying highest form of legal ingenuity in determining the case.

The appellate court the AA appeal against the tribunal judgment, describing it as an academic exercise.

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the State Capital had in August, struck out the petition of AA, after the party’s candidate in the election, Ifeanyi Chukwuka Igbokwe told the panel that he did not file any legal suit against Kalu and subsequently alleged impersonation.

The candidate later petitioned the Police and the Department of the State Service (DSS), calling for the arrest and prosecution of his impersonators.

The deputy speaker, while expressing gratitude to God “for giving him victory in the election petitions brought against him, ” reiterated his commitment and dedication to duty.

According to him, “the judgement which has now marked the end to the legal voyages in the aftermath of the 2023 general has buoyed him up for better service to his Bende federal constituency and Nigeria in general.”