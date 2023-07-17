From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has commenced the screening of the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, and Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja.

The screening of the service chief is been conducted by an Ad-hoc Committee of the House led by Babajimi Benson, with the majority and minority caucuses leadership as members.

The Chief of Naval, Real Admirer Emmanuel Ogala and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Marshal, Hassan Abubakar are expected to appear before the panel later in the day.