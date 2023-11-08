•Move to eradicate terrorism financing, money laundering

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives, yesterday, decried the resurgence of terror attacks in Borno and Yobe states, with a charge to the Nigerian Army to immediately mobilise troops to the affected areas of the two North East states.

It also mandated the military to re-enforce security in Geidam and Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State, so as to forestall future attacks on the communities.

This followed the adoption of two separate motions of urgent national importance by Ahmed Satomi and Shettima Ali, on “Need for urgent military intervention and rescue of missing farmers of Koshebe, Karkut and Bulabilin in Jere Mafa Local Government Area attacked by Boko Haram terrorists”

Satomi, in his lead debate, informed the House that heavily armed Boko Haram insurgents attacked Zabarmari farmers working in their rice fields in the villages of Koshebe, Karkut and Bulabilin of Jere Mafa Local Government Areas of Borno State and killed several of them.

The lawmaker, who expressed worry that the terror attack took place less than 20 kilometers from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, said the terrorists divided themselves into three groups used cutlasses and knives to stab and butcher the victims.

Similarly, Ali, in his debate, informed the House that there was a terrorist attack in Nguro Kayaiya, a community under Kusur Damakarwa Ward in between Gumsa and Kusur towns of Geidam LGA, Yobe State on Monday 30th and Tuesday 31st October, 2023.

He explained that the terrorists who were allegedly on a revenge mission, went to Nguro Kayaiya riding on about 15 motor bikes with sophisticated weapons paraded and killed 16 males villagers at the outskirt of the village and later burnt down the village including houses, vehicles and tricycles.

In a related development, the House mandated its committee on National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to intervene in the recurrent crisis in the oil-rich Ogwuaniocha community in Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Anambra State.

The House also mandated NEMA to set up an Internally Displaced Persons(IDP) camp for the those affected by the crisis and provide them with relief materials in order to alleviate their sufferings.

These followed the adoption of a motion by member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Afam Victor Ogene, on the criminal activities in the area.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes has declared its commitment to root out the enablers of financial crimes and criminal activities in the country.

The committee also asserted that the 10th National assembly would not tolerate corruption.

Ginger Obinna, chairman of the committee, made this pledge during the inaugural meeting of the panel in Abuja, yesterday.

He unveiled a series of strategies and policies aimed at safeguarding the nation’s financial system and upholding the rule of law.

He expressed confidence in the lawmakers’ abilities to confront the inherent challenges posed by financial crimes in the country.

Addressing the committee members, he emphasised the importance of collective efforts to combat various menaces, including financial crimes and illicit financial flows.

Others included: money laundering, terrorism financing, advance fee fraud (419), and cybercrimes, which continue to plague the nation.

Obinna commended the committee members for their dedication to transparency, fairness, and accountability, setting high standards for their work.

He expressed optimism that their joint efforts would have a profound impact on society by ensuring that those engaged in financial crimes and criminal activities are held accountable and brought to justice.

“The committee is gearing up for its activities and will have jurisdiction to oversee the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), monitoring agencies involved in the detection of financial crimes, including institutions established by law to handle financial crimes and their annual budget estimates.”

Obinna acknowledged the immense responsibilities of the committee but expressed confidence in its capabilities to confront financial crimes in the country.

He emphasised the commitment to make positive changes in the nation’s economy, aligning with the administration’s agenda to fight corruption.

The lawmaker pledged to maintain an open-door policy, ensuring that everyone is carried along during his tenure as the committee chairman.

Ogene, in his motion lamented that criminal gangs have taken over the Ogwuaniocha community, set up camps and sacked residents from their homes and farmlands, resulting to untold hardship, fear and despondency for the people in the community and its environs.

According to him, “Since Monday, November 15, 2021 – no farming activity, no school for the children, no business activities as a result of the occupation of the community by the criminal gangs, who have relocated from other parts of the state and set up camps in and around the community.”

The lawmaker added that “violent gangs have set up camps in and around Ogwuaniocha Community, sacked the residents, kidnapped the traditional ruler (Igwe), killed and maimed many, unchallenged, which is a desecration of the traditional institution and erosion of our cultural values.

“There is a resurgence of crisis in the community and its environs last week, leading to abduction of over 20 people who are yet to be accounted for, a trend that has kept recurring since November, 2021, without meaningful steps by the Anambra State Government, aimed at rescuing the Igwe, who is still unaccounted for, or explore any administrative measures to finding solution to the problem.

“The displaced people of Ogwuaniocha are going through difficult times without any provision for shelter or relief materials as they have no Internally Displaced Persons(IDP) camps. “