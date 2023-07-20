From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has resolved to set up an Ad-hoc Committee to probe increasing cases of contaminated aviation fuel and the associated risk to air travelers in the country.

The panel, which is also to investigate

possible non-adherence to standard operating procedures and industry best practices in the aviation oil industry, is expected to report back to the House in four weeks, for further legislative actions.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Tunji Olawuyi, calling for an investigation into the rising incidences of contaminated aviation fuel and the risk it poses to air travel in the country.

Olawuyi, in his motion, drew the attention of the House to a recent case of contamination of the main fuel tanks of a BlBoeing 737-300 aircraft belonging to Max Air on July 7,2023, allegedly leading “to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shutdown” at the Yola Airport.