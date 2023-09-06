From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives Ad-hoc committee investigating the failure of mass transit schemes in the country has has summoned the Minisiter of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, to appear before it.

The panel, also summoned the Minister of Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite; Accountant General of the Federation,Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein and the Head of Service of the Federation,Folasade Yemi-Esan

to appear before it over the failed mass transit scheme.

The chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Afam Ogene, who issued the summons, on Wednesday, said said the all affected are needed to give information to the panel regarding disbursement for the various failed mass transit schemes.

Ogene, during a working visit, by the panel, to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday had stated that

“Between 2012 and 2014, we invested N16billion, under the SURE- P programme, ” for mass transit scheme.

The lawmaker, while speaking at the committee hearing, on Wednesday, said the panel is ” determined to carry this assignment through and ensure that previous monies that have gone out to different private operators of mass transit schemes are recovered and properly accounted for.”

Consequently, he noted that “Additionally, the clerk of this committee is to invite the Managing Director of the Infrastructure Bank to appear on the same day and time.

“Let me warn that this invitation is not frivolous, this is an invitation extended to them by the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

“And if for any reason, any of them fail to honour this invitation, we shall invoke the full power of this committee as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.”