From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Climate Change and member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal Constituency, Hon. Sam Onuigbo has declared that the purported suspension of chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, would not save the party’s governorship candidate in the March 18 governorship poll, Chief Ikechi Emenike, from taking responsibility for the poor performance of the party in the state in the last election.

This is even as a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council New Media, Kelechi Boms has berated the Governorship candidate of APC in Abia State, Chief Emenike over his faction’s alleged suspension of Senator Nkechi Nwaogu.

Onuigbo who is also the APC Senatorial Candidate for Abia Central Senatorial District in the just conducted 2023 general elections, dismissed his purported suspension by the state leadership of the party as “ridiculous”.

He stressed that Chief Emenike and his foot soldiers were trying to avert probe for how the campaign funds for the party candidates in Abia were spent. “They gave him money from the national party and he has to account for how he disbursed it”.

In a statement, Boms said the purported suspension of Senator Nwaogu by the Emenike faction of the APC was laughable.

A popular adage goes that silence is golden but in this particular situation it is necessary to state the records straight as what actually played out in Abia APC as silence is no longer golden now.

“Senator Nkechi Nwaogu was appointed Director (South East) Parliamentarian APC Presidential Campaign Council and also appointed Abia State Coordinator for Women, Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Council.

“She and her women campaigned vigorously for His Excellency, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-Elect and is among the chieftains of the party that iare still funding the party in Abia State since 2015.

“It is on record that Senator Nwaogu financially supported the APC candidates for Senate in Abia Central and House of Assembly, Osisioma Ngwa South State Constituency in the just concluded election”.

Boms said it beats the imagination if genuine APC members in the state that a Governorship candidate that failed in his polling unit, his ward and in his Local Government in the Presidential election would turn around and accuse Sen. Nwaogu of working against the party.

“We are challenging Mr Emenike to show us the result of the Presidential election in his polling unit. It is on record that Mr Emenike colluded with the Labour Party to work against the presidential candidate of our party.

He accused Emenike of only interested in the Presidential Campaign Council fund and to position himself for a ministerial slot which he said was the reason the Guber candidate didn’t want to work with any member of the APC Abia.

Boms called on the APC National Executives to ignore the purported suspension of Senator Nwaogu as according to him, she campaigned and supported APC in the last General elections.

He urged that national body of APC to restructure the party in the state before it goes into extinction.